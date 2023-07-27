Wilmington tiny home community opens, hopes to inspire other areas to do the same

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) - After years of planning and preparation, Eden Village has officially opened the doors of brand new tiny homes for the chronically homeless in the Wilmington community.

“Our founders, when they were looking for this property here before they purchased, they went and sat in people’s houses and let them know what we’re going to do here,” said Shawn Hayes, Executive Director of Eden Village.

31 tiny homes now sit on a property that was once a community center. It has been transformed into a nice, clean, and secure place for individuals who’ve dealt with homelessness, while also having a physical or mental disability.

“Some of our friends have experienced the worst on the streets. Some of them have been beaten, and taken advantage of because of their disabilities,” said Hayes.

Eden Village in Wilmington is modeled after an Eden Village in Springfield, Mo., and is the first of twelve new builds across the nation. At this time, there is no plan to build in the Grand Strand.

Each of the homes is at 400 ft and consists of a single bedroom, a full bath, and a kitchen.

“If the property is zoned correctly, you can pretty much do what you want to do,” said Hayes.

Residents are required to show means to pay the affordable $300 a month rent.

“With a disability income, they are usually unable to afford traditional apartments or homes here in Wilmington,” said Hayes.

Richard Dereer, an Army Veteran, is now a resident of Eden Village and said his life after service spiraled down a difficult path.

“The bottom fell out after my dad passed. That really took a toll on me and I started drinking,” said Dereer.

A referral from another nonprofit in the area brought him to Eden Village where he applied and qualified for what could be a forever home.

“I just kept my head up because I knew that there was going to be something better out there for me. When that opportunity came, I jumped on it,” said Dereer.

Eden Village is located at 1302 Kornegay St, Wilmington N.C. 28405. Applications continue to be accepted.

98% of what goes into the location is volunteer-driven. Orientations are already underway for new volunteers, with more meetings on the way.

