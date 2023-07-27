Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off

Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony battery and causing bodily harm.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Two women were arrested after deputies say they got into a fight, which resulted in one of them biting the other’s ear off.

WJHG reports on July 4, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an assault and battery at a residence on Olokee Street.

Deputies say the incident started at a house party thrown by unsupervised minors next door.

Just after midnight, authorities say a fight started at the party involving several men. At some point, 23-year-old Macy Regan reportedly tried to leave the party and walk to her house next door.

Investigators say 18-year-old Dixie Stiles then confronted Regan and accused her of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

Regan allegedly responded by pulling out a 9MM handgun from her waistband, to which Stiles pushed the firearm away and they started fighting.

Officials say at some point during the altercation, Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear off.

Both women received multiple bruises and lacerations. Stiles’ ear was unable to be re-attached.

Regan was charged with felony battery, causing bodily harm. Stiles has been charged with battery.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Kimberly Spence
Report: Woman leads Conway officers on short chase in stolen RV with child inside
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car
Coroner: Florida man dies after being pulled from ocean in Cherry Grove area

Latest News

Second teen sentenced in 2021 kidnapping, assault near CCU
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
Andrews Belles heading to Dixie Softball World Series
'Colt's Closet' hits 8-year goal of 10,000 toys for children's hospital
The Andrews Belles head to the Dixie World Series in Louisiana.
Andrews Belles heading to Dixie Softball World Series