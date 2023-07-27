Submit a Tip
TSA report increase in firearms found at Myrtle Beach airport

TSA agents have found seven guns so far at MYR this year.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Transportation Security Administration officers report finding more guns in carry-on bags at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

TSA agents have found seven guns so far at MYR this year.

Although that number may seem low, it is nearly double what they saw in the first half of 2022, which was four.

MYR is just one of two airports in all of the state seeing an increase. The other is Greenville-Spartanburg International.

So far this year, TSA has found 42 guns across the state, surpassing the total number found in all of 2022.

TSA’s Federal Security Director David Mcmahon said most people tell agents they completely forgot they packed their gun, which Mcmahon says is an alarming excuse.

“If people are actually forgetting they had a firearm in their carry-on bag, they’re creating such a security risk at any checkpoint across the nation and putting other passengers in danger,” Mcmahon said.

Mcmahon said whether you simply forget or intentionally bring a gun to MYR, you can expect to miss your flight and take a trip straight to jail.

To legally travel with a gun, it can not be in your carry-on and must be in your checked luggage.

You will also need to declare it with the airline you are traveling with.

Mcmahon said your best bet is to either leave your gun at home or triple-check it’s not in your carry-on.

“Pack your bag,” Mcmahon said. “Then, unpack your bag, check all the pockets, then re-pack it again. That should give you pretty much a 100 percent guarantee that you’re not gonna have a firearm in there.”

