Suspect turns himself in after Bennettsville man found shot, killed in Laurinburg

Robert McLeod
Robert McLeod(Source: Laurinburg Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man surrendered himself to police on Thursday.

Laurinburg police officers were called around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a Shell gas station on McColl Highway after receiving reports of a disturbance and then shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a black Honda Pilot parked next to the carwash and then the shooting victim dead in the driver’s seat.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Clifton Thomas from Bennettsville.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Thomas and another man got into an argument and then witnesses heard gunshots. Witnesses said the suspect then drove away.

Later in the day, police said the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Robert McLeod, turned himself in.

McLeod is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center.

