Second teen sentenced in 2021 kidnapping, assault near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old will spend the next two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to charges linked to a 2021 kidnapping near Coastal Carolina University.

The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office said Mije Basnight, of Loris, pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Basnight was sentenced to 20 years in prison after his guilty plea, with a judge also ruling he not be eligible for parole.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened on Oct. 31, 2021, at the Cove Apartments off Highway 544. The victim told authorities she was sitting in her car in a parking lot when two men approached and opened her car door. Basnight held her at gunpoint, with arrest warrants stating he choked her and hit her in the face with the firearm.

Warrants also state the victim was forced into the back of the vehicle where another man, Ja’Rael Warren, sexually assaulted her. After that, documents state the two hit the victim with the back of the car as they were driving away from the scene.

Basnight and Warren then sped away down Highway 544 after the victim landed on the trunk lid before being thrown off.

Warren, now 19, also pleaded guilty and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim earlier this year. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and is currently serving his sentence at Broad River Correctional Institute.

Jarael Warren (JRLDC)

