SCHSL football state championship games moving to SC State

(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The site for the South Carolina High School League’s state championship football games is set to change this year.

The league announced Thursday that all five of its state championship games will be held at Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

The games will be moving from Benedict College’s Johnson Football Stadium in Columbia.

“We are excited about the move and are looking forward to having SC State serve as the host site for our Football State Finals,” SCHSL Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton said in a statement.

The state final matchups will be played from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

