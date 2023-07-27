New sentencing date scheduled for man convicted of killing Horry County grandmother

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man convicted of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Horry County woman will learn his fate next week.

A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 3at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence.

Brand’s sentencing has been delayed a couple of times since his conviction in September 2022.

Most recently, his sentencing was put on hold while the Supreme Court heard arguments on a case dealing with the issue of consecutive and concurrent sentences.

Now that the nation’s highest court has ruled in the case, the sentencing for Brand can move forward.

A judge found Brand guilty of kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols on March 2021. He then forced her to drive him across state lines in North Carolina and back to South Carolina before shooting and killing her behind an abandoned grocery store.

Prosecutors provided evidence showing Brand’s DNA in Elvington’s home and car, and on a piece of frozen pizza they say he ate before her kidnapping.

