Man arrested in Andrews after rear-ending unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle, fleeing the scene

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County have arrested a man after a fender bender with an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle led them to discover he had active warrants.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle rear-ended an unmarked unit in Andrews on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. causing minor damage to the vehicle. After the incident, the driver attempted to flee the scene leading deputies on a brief chase.

He was stopped by GCSO without incident, and deputies learned he had an active warrant involving property damage.

There were no injuries reported.

Sout Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.