“It’s an epidemic”: Sheriff sees an increase in drug busts along I-95 in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says more people are using Interstate 95 to move drugs to, and through South Carolina.

“It’s an epidemic”, said Joye.

While this epidemic is a national problem as well, Sheriff Joye says there are certain areas with higher amounts of drug busts.

“Lucas Street, which is 52 North I-95, is a very, very bad area for drugs,” said Joye.

Joye says the influx of drug busts makes his team be on high alert.

Just this year, Florence County has had several major drug busts. Yesterday, the police department pulled over a man from Florida with two kilos of cocaine in his car.

South Carolina Resident, Rex Johnson is driving on I-95 to the beach with his golfcart and family. During his trip, he’s seen police officers on patrol. Johnson realizes that I-95 stays busy with all types of travelers.

“I could see I-95 being a drug corridor. I mean, it’s the road to Miami to New York City”, said Johnson.

While Sheriff Joye knows his work within the community is helping more than just Florence, he says it’s frustrating because after a big drug bust, there’s still people calling in overdoses.

“It’s a good feeling, but to be honest with you, I’m never satisfied. It’s a feeling but...it’s frustrating”, said Joye.

Officials say the community can help. If they see something, they should say something to the police.

