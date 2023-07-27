Horry County police undergo active shooter training ahead of back to school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department along with neighboring departments has been conducting active shooter training for the past two weeks.

Officers have trained in different environments including an empty business complex, and police department training rooms, and Thursday morning they were at Ten Oaks Middle School.

Lieutenant Dave Langlais with HCPD said the training is really about making officers feel as though they are in a very stressful and real situation.

“Officers have to be comfortable with being a first responder and sometimes the only responder,” said Langlais “Officers need to be able to deal with any threats in the community and deal with them accordingly and without hesitation.”

Officers went through drills and scenarios that included ramming open a door, entering a classroom, and traveling through stairwells into unknown environments.

“What we’re trying to do is make it as close to reality as possible to where our officers are put on sensory overload now so in the future when they’re dealing with a real-world event, they’ll be able to perform under pressure,” said Langlais.

The training is an annual occurrence, but Langlais says it is so important to be putting officers in these scenarios.

“We’ve seen what’s happened across the country and the uptick in these events over the years, our main goal is we want the public trust and safety that when things like this go down or happen,” said Langlais “We look at it as when they’re gonna happen, not if, we’re prepared to act immediately and without hesitation.”

