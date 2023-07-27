Submit a Tip
Gov. McMaster signs new boating safety regulation bill

SC Governor Henry McMaster
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will sign a new boating safety regulation bill to make waters safer for all.

Officials said starting August 18, boaters born after July 1, 2007, will be required to pass an approved boater education course before operating a boat, jet ski, or specialty prop-craft powered by a 10 HP motor or more.

Officers will allow boaters a grace period while people learn about the new law, but once enforced, a violation comes with a fine between $50 and $300.

Exceptions for the new law include people born before July 1, 2007, anyone with a U.S. Coast Guard license or merchant mariner credential, a nonresident with an equivalent boating safety credential from another state, anyone operating a rental boat with a temporary rental safety certificate, or someone accompanied by a qualified boater over the age of 18.

McMaster will be signing bill S.96, Boating Safety and Education bill at 2 p.m. You can watch on this page, or our YouTube page.

