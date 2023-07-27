Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Atlantic

Here's the latest on the tropics.
Here's the latest on the tropics.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to keep an eye on a chance of development in the Atlantic.

A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the main development region of the Atlantic.

Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development this week and it’s possible a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week.

This wave will continue to move to the west/northwest over the tropical Atlantic. It’s important to note that this path seems more concerning than it actually is. Long range model guidance continues to turn this system back out to sea and there’s no threat to the Carolinas or United States with this system.

The chance of development in the Atlantic still remains at 40% over the next five days.
The chance of development in the Atlantic still remains at 40% over the next five days.

The next name on our list would be Emily.

The chance of development is at 40% over the next week.

