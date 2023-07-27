Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Building heat & humidity, heat index approaches 110°

Ugh! Here we go again.
Ugh! Here we go again.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast remains hot & humid through the work week and into the weekend. Our heat index will go from the 100-105° range to 105-110° by the weekend.

TODAY

Temperatures trend warmer today under mostly sunny skies. The latest guidance keeps our area dry today with highs climbing into the upper 80s for the beaches and middle 90s for inland areas. The heat index this afternoon will make it feel like the triple digits once again today.

The heat index through the day will climb into the triple digits by lunchtime.
The heat index through the day will climb into the triple digits by lunchtime.(WMBF)

If you have things to do outside, make sure the strenuous activities are early! Lawn work, outdoor exercise or even that round of golf will be better off this morning rather than this afternoon. If you have to be out later today, drink plenty of water and limit your time outside.

The heat index should climb to 102-103° today.

HOT WEEKEND AHEAD

The core of the heat will arrive over the weekend. A large area of high pressure will keep rain chances low but increase the mugginess. The heat index will climb to around 105° Friday afternoon. As we head into the weekend, the heat index will push closer to 107-108° on average. A few locations will make a run for 110°. A heat advisory may need to be issued for one or both days this weekend.

Our heat wave continues with the heat index in the triple digits for the next five days.
Our heat wave continues with the heat index in the triple digits for the next five days.(WMBF)

As we head into next week, the heat index will remain around 105° on Monday, but we will bring back showers & storms at 30%. That should limit the widespread heat index from getting too warm.

