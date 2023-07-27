Dispute leads to exchange of gunfire in Timmonsville, police say

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A dispute led to shots being fired outside a store in the Pee Dee on Thursday, according to authorities.

Interim Chief James Allen with the Timmonsville Police Department said an argument that started somewhere else spilled over into the parking lot of the Dollar General on Smith Street. That’s where he said two people exchanged gunfire.

No one was hurt, but police say one arrest has been made with another pending.

Allen added the shooting did not involve the store itself.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.