Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dispute leads to exchange of gunfire in Timmonsville, police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A dispute led to shots being fired outside a store in the Pee Dee on Thursday, according to authorities.

Interim Chief James Allen with the Timmonsville Police Department said an argument that started somewhere else spilled over into the parking lot of the Dollar General on Smith Street. That’s where he said two people exchanged gunfire.

No one was hurt, but police say one arrest has been made with another pending.

Allen added the shooting did not involve the store itself.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Kimberly Spence
Report: Woman leads Conway officers on short chase in stolen RV with child inside
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car
Coroner: Florida man dies after being pulled from ocean in Cherry Grove area

Latest News

Second teen sentenced in 2021 kidnapping, assault near CCU
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
Mije Basnight
Second teen sentenced in 2021 kidnapping, assault near CCU
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at...
Deputies searching for suspect in Hartsville Dollar General armed robbery investigation