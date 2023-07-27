Submit a Tip
Deputies searching for suspect in Hartsville Dollar General armed robbery investigation

Darlington County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General with a gun on Wednesday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General with a gun on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call around 4 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 1206 N. Fifth Street in the Hartsville area on Wednesday, where they said the suspect presented a gun and demanded money.

Witnesses said the suspect is described as a white man possibly in his 60s, with long hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap and a blue bandana over the top of it with a dusk mask, bluish grey t-shirt, red shorts, black or dark blue tennis shoes with a pink or red swoosh design on the side, and black gloves that had some or all the fingertips cut out. He also had a white and blue cane in his left hand.

The suspect drove away in a newer model Kia with out-of-state tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

