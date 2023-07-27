‘Colt’s Closet’ hits 8-year goal of 10,000 toys for S.C. children’s hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After eight years, Colt Galloway has reached his goal of 10,000 toys that will now fill the shelves of Colt’s Closet at Prisma Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

Colt has been going to Children’s Hospital in Columbia annually for years. He has hemophilia and requires an annual check-up.

For kids like him, they’re given the opportunity to pick a toy out of the hospital’s closet as a reward after receiving treatment or any other medical procedures.

Colt told his long-time nurse, Nurse Robin, he wanted to step in and help.

Nurse Robin told WMBF News, “It was such an impact for our clinic. To think of it at such a young age and to see him grow and actually meet his goal, especially before he graduated, was just amazing.”

After starting Colt’s Closet when he was 10 years old, Colt made a goal to reach 10,000 toys by the time he graduated high school on May 25th, 2023.

Colt, now 18 years old and soon to start at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, hit his goal and more.

“It just kind of happened. It just grew and grew and grew. So our first delivery was maybe 200 toys then and then it was 400 toys. And now it’s 25,000 toys,” Colt’s mom Whitney said.

What once started as a small idea, turned into something Colt says, he couldn’t have ever imagined. It’s something he said has shaped him to where he is today.

“Definitely just, the want and need to make an impact in other people’s lives, especially. Because it starts here at the hospital, but it leads me into this new job I’m taking at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department,” Colt said. “Just helping people in my community as well.”

CLICK HERE to get more information on Colt’s Closet.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.