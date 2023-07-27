Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri. (Source: KWTX)
By Joe Ashley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas zoo says a baby giraffe has died just days after its mother.

According to the Cameron Park Zoo, its team is grieving after the death of a baby Masai giraffe named Zuri.

The zoo announced Zuri’s death over the weekend. The team said she died just about a week after her mother, Penelope.

“The Cameron Park Zoo staff is deeply saddened by the loss of Zuri,” a spokesperson for the zoo shared.

Zookeepers said they were transitioning Zuri to a milk formula while having her connect with another female giraffe named Jenny in the herd.

Zuri’s development was being monitored by veterinarians and staff, according to the zoo.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community in this difficult time,” the zoo shared.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Zuri’s cause of death. Staff said it will also have an independent review done.

The results will take several weeks, zoo officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 501 at Wild Wing...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 5-car crash along Highway 501
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
Florence Co. drug seizure
Florida man arrested in Florence Co. after deputies find 2 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Police: Conway man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping in Florence
"It's an epidemic": Sheriff sees an increase in drug busts along I-95 in Florence Co.
Officials: Wine bar, dessert shop coming to Myrtle Beach Arts & Innovation District
Coroner: Florida man dies after being pulled from ocean in Cherry Grove area
Horry County Schools host job fair for bus drivers, janitors