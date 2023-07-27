Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 25-year-old woman previously convicted of child neglect was arrested after arrest warrants show she took drugs while pregnant.

Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

The Loris Police Department says Martin-Suggs gave birth in the city on July 12.

That baby, according to police, tested positive for cannabinoids, which is an active ingredient in marijuana. While not in custody, Martin-Suggs was interviewed by police and admitted to taking drugs while pregnant, an arrest warrant states.

Years earlier, Martin-Suggs was charged with unlawful neglect of a child after having a previous baby at the same hospital.

According to an arrest warrant from 2021, the previous baby also tested positive for cannabinoids. This charge, however, was dropped in 2022. It is unclear at this time why the charge was dropped.

Martin-Suggs was also arrested in 2017 after she and the child she was caring for tested positive for THC.

Martin-Suggs was convicted of child neglect in that case and sentenced to time served with three years probation with random drug and alcohol testing, according to the public index. She also had to comply with orders from the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Martin-Suggs was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She has since been released to home detention, jail records show.

