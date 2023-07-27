Andrews Belles heading to Dixie Softball World Series

Submit a Tip
By Teagan Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - After three years of being named runner-up in the state championship, the Andrews Belles softball team is heading to the Dixie World Series.

Emalyn Cooper, who’s been with the team all three of those years, said that winning moment meant so much to her and the team.

“I just couldn’t believe it happened, cause we just couldn’t do it for three years and we finally did it,” said Cooper. “I never believed it would happen.”

The girls on the team have been playing together for years, most of them since T-ball.

“I’m just excited, we finally won and get to go to the World Series,” said Tori Smith, one of the long-time players.

While the team players haven’t changed over the past three years, the Belles had a new head coach for the 2023 season.

Art Strong stepped into the role with a team already willing to give it everything they could.

“The only thing I’ve told them we’re gonna do is 50 to nothing or one to nothing we ain’t gonna quit,” said Strong “They have not quit since day one, since January.”

The team celebrated with friends and family on Tuesday night before heading to Louisiana for their weekend game.

The Belles will take on a team from Wayne County, Tennessee on Saturday, July 29.

