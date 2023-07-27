1 killed in Robeson County crash
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Wednesday night crash left one person dead.
It happened at 11:35 p.m. on Pearsall Road near Old Lowery Road.
A vehicle was going west on the road. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to 1st Sgt. Sherwood Lewis.
The driver was pronounced dead at a hospital, Lewis says. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
