Officials: Wine bar, dessert shop coming to Myrtle Beach Arts & Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach says two new businesses are coming to a historic part of downtown.

During a Tuesday council meeting, the city gave first-reading approval to leases for a wine bar and a dessert place.

The Tasting Room is an upscale bar and lounge, while The Dolly Llama does over-the-top ice creams and desserts, the city says.

Pending final approval, both businesses would set up shop in Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District. Myrtle Beach officials are currently working on their plans to revamp that area.

The businesses will be at the old Belk Building at 505 Ninth Ave. North, according to the city. They will each take up about 2,500 square feet.

The city did not say when a second reading for the leases will take place.

