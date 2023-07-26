S.C. Veteran health care provider given 5 stars for medical facilities

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Veteran health care provider with a facility in Myrtle Beach is touting a recent accomplishment.

Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System says its facilities were given five stars for quality and patient satisfaction.

The stars are a part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ annual rankings. This is the first year the federal agency included VA facilities.

“At the Ralph H. Johnson VA, our team of unbelievable employees are dedicated to the mission of caring for Veterans, and that shows in the compassionate and respectful care they provide,” Ralph H. Johnson VA HCS Director and CEO Scott Isaacks said. “Our Veterans gave their best, and it’s only fitting that their VA continues to be the top-ranked hospital in the state and one of the top in the nation.”

The system’s Charleston location ranked in the top eight of all VA facilities in the country. It was the number one ranked 1A complex VA hospital.

Officials with the health care system say they were the only ones in South Carolina to receive five stars for quality and patient satisfaction.

Click here to access hospital scores and comparisons.

The Myrtle Beach Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center opened in 2021.

