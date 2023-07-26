Submit a Tip
Report: Woman leads Conway officers on short chase in stolen RV with child inside

Kimberly Spence
Kimberly Spence(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A short chase in Conway led to officers drawing their guns on Highway 501, according to an incident report.

A Conway police officer was notified Monday morning about a stolen RV out of Virginia coming into the Conway area from Marion County.

A report shows that the RV drove past the officer at Highway 501 and Four Mile Road, and that’s when the officer put on the lights and sirens but the RV didn’t stop.

The RV kept going for about four miles before it came to a stop at a red light at Highway 501 and Ninth Avenue North, the report states.

“I conducted a felony traffic stop call out with guns drawn at the driver for them to step out of the vehicle,” the police report states.

Documents show that the driver refused to get out of the RV after multiple attempts.

Officers ended up making contact with the driver, who was identified as Kimberly Spence, and removing her from the RV and putting her in handcuffs, according to the report.

Police said a child was also taken out of the RV and put into a patrol car. No word on where the child was placed.

The RV was then moved in order to open traffic backup along Highway 501.

Spence is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, and was also given two tickets for failure to stop for a blue light and child endangerment.

