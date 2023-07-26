Submit a Tip
Police: Conway man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping in Florence

Morris Ross
Morris Ross(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is facing charges in connection to a sexual assault in the Pee Dee, according to police.

Records show Morris Ross was arrested Sunday by the Florence Police Department and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Florence PD Capt. Bob Drulis said that the arrest stemmed from a reported sexual assault Sunday morning on the 400 block of South Irby Street.

“During the course of the investigation, probable cause was established that Ross held the victim against their will and forcibly, without consent, had sexual relations with the victim,” he said.

As of Wednesday, online records show Ross is being held at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

