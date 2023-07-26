Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years for drug distribution charges, assistant solicitor says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two weeks before his trial was set to begin, a Myrtle Beach man pled guilty to drug distribution charges and will now face a decade in prison.

Assistant Solicitor for the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office David Beamer said 41-year-old Jeremy Wilson Taylor pled guilty to a second offense of distribution of methamphetamines and a second offense of distribution of heroin.

“This conviction is the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by members of the Horry County Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit,” Beamer said. “I am grateful for all the hard work law enforcement did on this case.”

Taylor’s trial was set to begin Aug. 7 but his guilty plea led to a 10-year sentence for each of his charges. However, those charges will run concurrently.

