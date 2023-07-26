Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach coffee and ice cream shop celebrates grand opening

The Coffee & Cream Cabana held its grand opening Tuesday afternoon.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand residents have a new place to cool down or wake up.

The locally-owned business sits at 8012 N Kings Hwy.

“There was a great turnout today [Tuesday] for the official ribbon cutting, and we all got a sweet treat,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune says. “It’s great to see so many new businesses investing in our community.”

The restaurant says they use local ingredients for their coffee and ice cream.

According to their website, they carry 12 flavors. Those include classic flavors and seasonal flavors that rotate throughout the year.

The restaurant’s drive-thru is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the counter opens from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.

