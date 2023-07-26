Submit a Tip
Greenville man faces sex trafficking charges of 4 victims including minor

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Justice said a Greenville man facing sex trafficking charges of four victims including a minor.

According to officials, between August 2019 and August 2020, 26-year-old Aaron Simmons used force, threats of force and coercion to compel three women to engage in commercial sex.

Simmons appeared before a grand jury in Florence where he was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion
  • Two counts of interstate travel in aid of racketeering
  • One count of obstructing a sex trafficking investigation.

He is also facing charges with sex trafficking of a minor.

Simmons is scheduled to appear in court before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on July 28, 2023. If convicted of sex trafficking by force, coercion or fraud, he could face a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison for up to life in prison. If convicted of sex trafficking of a minor, he could face a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison.

The Greenville Police Department and the FBI Greenville Field Office investigated the case.

