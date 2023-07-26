FIRST ALERT: Heat continues to build, heat index approaches 110°

Submit a Tip
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer heat continues to arrive, with heat advisories possible over the weekend.

THURSDAY

Temperatures trend warmer Thursday as afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand, low 90s inland of the Waterway. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will rise to around 102°.

Heat index will approach 103° Thursday
Heat index will approach 103° Thursday(WMBF)

HOT WEEKEND AHEAD

The core of the heat will arrive over the weekend. Large area of high pressure will keep rain chances low while increasing the mugginess. The heat index will climb to around 105° Friday afternoon. By Saturday and Sunday, we’ll push those numbers closer to 107°.

The heat will continue to build over the weekend
The heat will continue to build over the weekend(WMBF)

