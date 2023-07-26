FIRST ALERT: Back into the triple digit heat index

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back to the triple digit heat index today and through the weekend! The heat & humidity continue to build just in time for those weekend plans.

TODAY

Expect another warm day on tap today with temperatures continuing to climb into the upper 80s for the beaches and middle 90s for inland areas. Rain chances will be low at 20% where we could see an isolated pop-up shower or storm. The heat index will range from 100-105° today.

It's warm with the heat index making it feel like 100-105°. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

As we head throughout the rest of the week temperatures will continue to climb along with the increasing humidity. Any relief is limited with storm chances only at 20%. Highs on Thursday & Friday will reach the upper 80s for the beaches with an active sea breeze. Meanwhile, areas inland will continue to sit in the middle 90s.

Our summertime humidity will turn miserable by the weekend. The heat index at 105-110° could bring a heat advisory for the area. (WMBF)

The heat index will remain in the 100-105° range for both Thursday and Friday.

THIS WEEKEND

The humidity for the weekend is at it’s peak with this current heat wave. The heat index will climb to 105-110° and heat advisories may be needed. Actual temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the Grand Strand and the mid-upper 90s for inland areas. While the chance for storms does climb to 30% on Sunday, do not expect to see a big storm threat. Anyone who picks up on a storm will get some brief relief from the heat.

Hello, heat! We're back with another heat wave. (WMBF)

This stretch of heat & humidity looks to continue into next week.

