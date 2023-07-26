Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: Seabrisa’s Waterfront Restaurant

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and we’re taking you to Little River this week!

Located along the Intracoastal, Seabrisa’s Waterfront Restaurant offers an amazing breakfast, classic seafood items & even entrees for those who don’t like seafood. Looking at the menu, this place looks amazing!

Andrew sat down in the restaurant to try out some of the menu items. You can watch the entire interview above.

To have a look at the menu yourself, be sure to visit their website.

If you stop by Seabrisa’s Waterfront Restaurant, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

