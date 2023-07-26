Submit a Tip
Deputies: Scotland County man had sexual contact with minor, placed marijuana wax in fryer

Dasan Leviner
Dasan Leviner(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A 19-year-old is facing charges in North Carolina after authorities say he had sexual contact with a minor and contaminated food at a fast food restaurant he worked at.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said Dasan Leviner was arrested Wednesday at his home in Laurel Hill. Deputies said the arrest came after an investigation involving Leviner led to “multiple images, videos and sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16.”

Authorities also said Leviner placed marijuana wax into a double fryer at a Hardee’s restaurant in Laurel Hill, where he was employed.

Leviner is charged with a count each of second-degree exploration of a minor and third-degree exploration of a minor as well as dissemination of obscene material to a minor and contamination of food/drink by a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office said Leviner is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

