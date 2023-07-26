Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: High school teacher arrested, accused of giving minor THC gummies and sexual items

Brianna Nicole Carpenter is accused of giving a minor sexual items.
Brianna Nicole Carpenter is accused of giving a minor sexual items.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Irmo High School teacher accused of giving a male minor THC gummies and sexual items.

“The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “The victim later admitted a teacher gave it all to them.”

According to an arrest warrant, 25-year-old Brianna Nicole Carpenter was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Carpenter is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

“Deputies also found online communication between the minor and Carpenter,” said Koon.

An arrest warrant revealed Carpenter is also accused of giving the boy 70-80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices.

Lexington-Richland School District Five released the following statement to WIS Wednesday regarding Carpenter’s arrest:

“School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties received notification that a district employee has been arrested. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 501 at Wild Wing...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 5-car crash along Highway 501
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
Florence Co. drug seizure
Florida man arrested in Florence Co. after deputies find 2 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop
Crash on Highway 501 near Amber Lane
Lanes reopen along Highway 501 following 2-car crash; 3 hurt

Latest News

Police: Conway man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping in Florence
"It's an epidemic": Sheriff sees an increase in drug busts along I-95 in Florence Co.
Officials: Wine bar, dessert shop coming to Myrtle Beach Arts & Innovation District
Coroner: Florida man dies after being pulled from ocean in Cherry Grove area
Officials: Wine bar, dessert shop coming to Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District