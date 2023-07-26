Crews planting 150,000 seagrass springs in Myrtle Beach to naturally restore dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The next step to help naturally restore the sand dunes in Myrtle Beach is underway.

A contractor is planting 150,000 seagrass sprigs along 10 miles of beach to go along with the sand fencing, which was completed a couple of weeks ago.

The city of Myrtle Beach said the seagrass and sand fence will trap windblown sand and help naturally rebuild the sand dunes that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Crews hope to have all the sprigs planted in about two weeks, according to the city.

On top of building the sand dunes back naturally, the city is waiting for the federal government’s beach renourishment project to get underway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that Myrtle Beach will receive 650,000 cubic yards of sand.

The city expects the project to start in 2024, but no firm dates have been set on when that will happen.

