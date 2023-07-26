Coroner: Florida man dies after being pulled from ocean in Cherry Grove area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florida man died last week after being pulled from the ocean in the North Strand, according to an official.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Michael Letzkus, of Sanford, Florida, was removed from the ocean in the Cherry Grove area on July 19. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died three days later.

Willard added that the cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation due to drowning.

WMBF News has reached out to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department for more details.

Stay with WMBF news for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.