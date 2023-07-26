Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: Florida man dies after being pulled from ocean in Cherry Grove area

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florida man died last week after being pulled from the ocean in the North Strand, according to an official.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Michael Letzkus, of Sanford, Florida, was removed from the ocean in the Cherry Grove area on July 19. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died three days later.

Willard added that the cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation due to drowning.

WMBF News has reached out to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department for more details.

Stay with WMBF news for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 501 at Wild Wing...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 5-car crash along Highway 501
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
Florence Co. drug seizure
Florida man arrested in Florence Co. after deputies find 2 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop
Crash on Highway 501 near Amber Lane
Lanes reopen along Highway 501 following 2-car crash; 3 hurt

Latest News

Officials: Wine bar, dessert shop coming to Myrtle Beach Arts & Innovation District
Morris Ross
Police: Conway man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping in Florence
Crews are planting 150,000 seagrass sprigs to help naturally rebuild sand dunes that were...
Crews planting 150,000 seagrass springs in Myrtle Beach to naturally restore dunes
VIDEO: Crews planting 150,000 seagrass sprigs in Myrtle Beach to restore dunes
Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System says its facilities were given five stars for quality...
S.C. Veteran health care provider given 5 stars for medical facilities