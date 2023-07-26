Conway man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man was arrested this week after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Dawson Johnson was arrested after the tip came in about “alleged criminal activity in a Dropbox account.” Johnson was taken into custody after a search warrant and was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday, but was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

