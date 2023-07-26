Co-defendant in Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s wildlife trafficking case enters guilty plea

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the co-defendants in a federal wildlife trafficking case involving the Myrtle Beach Safari owner has admitted to her role in the suspected crimes.

Meredith Bybee, also known as Moksha Bybee, was one of Doc Antle’s business associates who was charged in the case.

According to federal documents, Bybee entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to count four of the indictment which is an endangered species violation.

The indictment states that she knowingly delivered, received, carried, transported, shipped or offered endangered species for sale, and in this case, it was two juvenile cheetahs.

The plea agreement shows the penalty is up to one year in prison, a fine of $100,000 and up to one year of supervised release. It also states that Bybee has agreed to abandon any interest in the animals that were part of the investigation or any animal currently living at the Myrtle Beach Safari.

A sentencing date has not been set for Bybee.

Meanwhile, the federal court battle continues for Antle and two other business associates.

Antle is accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that he believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

He is also accused of illegally trafficking animals including lemurs, cheetahs and chimpanzees.

Back in June, a Virginia jury convicted Antle of illegally purchasing lion cubs in Frederick County, Va. for display at Myrtle Beach Safari. He will be sentenced on those convictions on Sept. 14.

