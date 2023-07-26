Submit a Tip
1 injured after shooting in Andrews area, sheriff’s office says

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after a shooting Wednesday in the Andrews area left one person injured.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on Watford Place near Andrews and deputies were dispatched to the area of Andrews Elementary School for a call of a man with a gunshot wound.

Parties at the scene of the shooting were uncooperative according to deputies.

There is no threat to the community.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

GCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

