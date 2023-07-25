‘There is no shame in asking for help’: New mental health clinic opens in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new mental health clinic has opened its doors to the Grand Strand community, and residents are taking in all the clinic can offer.

Coastal Carolina Behavioral Clinic officially opened on March 1, and since then there has been a steady stream of patients.

Samantha Giermann co-founded the clinic and said she heard from community members about the need for more mental health services in Horry County.

“When we came down here visiting, we were told by a hospital nearby that they were overwhelmed with patients for mental help and there were no clinics taking new Patients. We just looked around at everybody and the Emergency Room was full,” said Giermann.

Coastal Carolina Behavioral Health is not affiliated with Coastal Carolina University or any area Medical Centers.

Patients as young as five years old can seek treatment at CCBH.

One parent said she is getting treatment for her school-aged daughter who was diagnosed with ADD but the medication she was prescribed at another clinic made her drowsy.

“It doesn’t seem to be working so we’re here trying to find something that works,” she said.

While at the clinic for her daughter, she decided to get herself checked out as well and identify any areas which could use improvement.

“I had a profile done and also found out, with some of the symptoms I was describing, I was told it might be a vitamin deficiency,” she said.

There are a number of services provided by CCBH and they are looking to serve more patients. Giermann is actively searching for candidates to fill open positions.

“We are looking for a nurse practitioner and a physician assistant,” Giermann said.

According to information WMBF News received from the Horry County Coroner’s Office, in 2022 90 people died by suicide. So far this year that number is 37.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is help available through 988 or immediate assistance through 911.

“There is no shame in asking for help. If you don’t feel like yourself, that’s okay. That’s what we’re here to help you with,” said Giermann.

For more information on CCBH click here.

