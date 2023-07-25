Take care of your 4-legged friends at Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to eating healthy, Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen believe it also goes for our 4-legged family members!
They believe that dog and cat treats don’t have to be made with all kinds of artificial stuff like colors and preservatives.
Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen provides all-natural, homemade dog and cat treats using the finest ingredients without any added chemicals, preservatives, dyes, or hormones.
