Several people shot at local fast food restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have confirmed four people were shot at the Burger King store on S 3rd St.

According to a spokesperson with WPD, the shots happened before 8 p.m. in the parking lot and police believe people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Four men were injured in the shooting with non-life-threatening issues, and one of them ran up the road to the Dollar General. All of them are currently in stable condition.

WPD says the incident was drug-related and that there is currently no threat to the public. Lieutenant Greg Willett told WECT that this situation proves people need to be extra aware of their surroundings at all times of the day

“Obviously, anywhere you go in town, you need to have situational awareness and anything can possibly happen. This obviously happened pretty much during daylight hours in a busy intersection. So you just need to be aware of where you’re at. But right now this is not a random act of violence. This was not something along those lines,” Willet said.

No one is in custody at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

