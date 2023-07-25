SCHP: Cyclist dies after crash with SUV in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died from their injuries after a crash between a bicycle and an SUV in Georgetown County last week, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On July 18 just before 9 p.m., a cyclist was riding east on Big Dam Swamp Drive, 3 miles north of Andrews, when they attempted to change lanes and were rear-ended by a 2011 Nissan SUV.

SCHP confirmed the driver of the SUV was the only occupant and was not injured.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital in Georgetown but later airlifted to the Grand Strand Medical Center. They died from their injuries on July 21.

Georgetown County Coroner confirmed the victim’s ID as Chase Lambert.

