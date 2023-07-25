Submit a Tip
SCHP: Cyclist dies after crash with SUV in Georgetown County

There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died from their injuries after a crash between a bicycle and an SUV in Georgetown County last week, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On July 18 just before 9 p.m., a cyclist was riding east on Big Dam Swamp Drive, 3 miles north of Andrews, when they attempted to change lanes and were rear-ended by a 2011 Nissan SUV.

SCHP confirmed the driver of the SUV was the only occupant and was not injured.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital in Georgetown but later airlifted to the Grand Strand Medical Center. They died from their injuries on July 21.

Georgetown County Coroner confirmed the victim’s ID as Chase Lambert.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

