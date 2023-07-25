Robeson Co. deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are asking for public assistance in finding an ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect after two others were arrested over the weekend after an hours-long standoff.

Deputies said 32-year-old James Roscoe McAllister is wanted for first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the death of 18-year-old Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, who was killed on Friday.

Thomas was killed Friday near the 100 block of Chris Road in Lumber Bridge, N.C. and deputies arrested two other suspects on Sunday after an hours-long standoff which ended with deputies deploying a “gas agent” to force the two out of the home.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said McAllister is to be considered armed and dangerous

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The ATF, U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, and the Lumberton Police Department helped with the case.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ shooting death is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

