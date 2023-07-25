Residents to vote Tuesday on tax referendum to help Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District funding

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Murrells Inlet and Garden City will vote on a referendum on Tuesday that would increase taxes to support more personnel for the fire district.

The referendum would increase taxes over the next five years. Initially, an owner-occupied home would see a tax increase of $56.

According to Gene Connell, president of the fire district’s board of directors, this extra money would increase staffing by 30%.

Al Jordan, the president of the Greater Burgess Community Association, said it’s important for MIGC to hire more personnel because in 2023, the agency wasn’t able to get a unit to 300 calls due to the lack of staffing.

Connell added that the agency would like also use the funds to have additional ambulance services. He said the call for ambulance services is daily, with 8,000 calls in 2022.

Connell said this is especially important because the district is home to several people over 59 years of age. And, there is a diverse set of needs.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

