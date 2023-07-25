Residents vote overwhelmingly in favor of tax referendum to help Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District funding

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Murrells Inlet and Garden City voted in favor of a tax increase that would support the fire district by adding more personnel.

Unofficial results showed 777 Georgetown County residents cast ballots with 589 voting yes and 188 voting no. For Horry County, 1513 residents voted yes and 267 voted no.

The question on the ballot asked if the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is authorized to raise its millage rate from 14 mills to 21 mills in 2024 and is it further authorized to increase its millage rate another 7 mills to a total of 28 mills at the discretion of the Board of Directors through fiscal year 2028?

Once certified, an owner-occupied home will see a tax increase of $56.

According to Gene Connell, president of the fire district’s board of directors, this extra money will increase staffing by 30%.

Al Jordan, the president of the Greater Burgess Community Association, said it’s important for MIGC to hire more personnel because, in 2023, the agency wasn’t able to get a unit to 300 calls due to the lack of staffing.

Connell added that the agency would like also to use the funds for additional ambulance services. He said the call for ambulance services is daily, with 8,000 calls in 2022.

Connell said this is especially important because the district is home to several people over 59 years of age. And, there is a diverse set of needs.

County boards of voter registration and elections will certify the results Thursday, July 27, and the state elections commission will certify the results on Friday, July 28.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.