GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County officials are alerting of a road closure this week.

A portion of Hawthorn Drive in the Litchfield Country Club will close for repairs starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

County officials say the closure will be near 1674 Hawthorn Drive and is expected to last about two days.

