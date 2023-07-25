Submit a Tip
Police: 10,000 fentanyl pills found inside statue of Virgin Mary

Officers estimated the street value of the pills to be around $330,000.
Gaston County Police K9 alerted to a car that had 10,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside of a statue of the Virgin Mary.
Gaston County Police K9 alerted to a car that had 10,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside of a statue of the Virgin Mary.(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County traffic stop led to the seizure of about 10,000 fentanyl pills inside a statue of the Virgin Mary on Monday.

Officers with the Gaston County Police Department K9 Unit held a traffic stop around 3:32 p.m. at Hudson Boulevard and Armstrong Park Road for a Buick they said committed several traffic violations.

During the stop, the K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics and a search found the pills hidden inside a statue.

Officers estimated the street value of the pills to be around $330,000.

The driver of the Buick, Angel Alvarez De Leon, as well as the passenger, Alfredo Diaz, both of Dallas, Texas, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl.

Angel Diaz De Leon (left) and Alfredo Diaz were charged with multiple counts of trafficking...
Angel Diaz De Leon (left) and Alfredo Diaz were charged with multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl after 10,000 pills were found hidden inside of a statue of the Virgin Mary.(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

Each suspect was held at the Gaston County Jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

