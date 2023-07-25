Myrtle Beach residents want solution to pedestrian safety concerns along Coventry Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As community members want their voices to be heard, and during the city council workshop, they raised concerns about pedestrian safety on a specific Myrtle Beach road.

Along Coventry Boulevard, near the Market Common area, there are multiple crosswalks that blend into the road. These crosswalks only have striped white lines, and a small yellow neon sign to alert cars to stop if a pedestrian is crossing.

After a deadly crash took the life of a bicyclist earlier this year, leaders have been discussing possible safety changes.

George Flanagan is a Myrtle Beach resident that jogs every other day. For safety reasons, Flanagan makes sure he sticks to a specific route.

“My head is always on a swivel. I’m watching out for myself. You never know who’s not looking”, said Flanagan.

Assistant to the City Manager Brian Tucker said this issue is complicated because of vehicle traffic.

“We need to determine what the solution is. One option, that was mentioned today is removing some of the crosswalks and then providing better signalization at the remaining ones. So instead of having six or seven un signalized crosswalks, we may only end up only having one”, said Tucker.

Until improvements for a safer crosswalk are made, Flanagan said if he does have to cross the road, he’ll just move fast.

“Right now it’s easy. Not a car in sight. So, I gun it and go for it and get across before anything pops up”, said Flanagan.

There is currently no set timeline for when this project will take place.

