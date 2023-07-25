‘Let us know if they see them’: SCDNR says an increase in non-native species of crab spotted in the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A non-native crab species has been spotted along South Carolina’s coast.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said for more than 20 years, there had only been 12 reports of Blue Land Crabs, until now. Over the last year, SCDNR Assistant Marine Scientist Dr. Daniel Sasson said there have been multiple sightings of Blue Land Crabs.

“In just a couple of months, I think we had 53 confirmed reports”, said Dr. Sasson.

While Blue Land Crabs are native to Brazil and South Florida, they have continued to migrate up along the coast, with spottings are far as parts of North Carolina.

Blue Land Crabs can reach up to 6 inches long. They often have a soft blue or orange hue to their shell. These crabs are known for one claw being much larger than the other claw.

Heavy rains bring the crabs out of their burrows, which can allow the public to see them.

Dr. Daniel Sasson said the biggest thing the community can do is to look out for and report Blue Land Crabs.

“We’re hoping anyone from the public if they see one of these guys they might be able to take a picture, submit a report and let us know if they see them,” said Sasson.

Officials are not sure if the crab species is invasive to South Carolina. Dr. Sasson said it could take a few years of research to see how Blue Land Crabs affect South Carolina’s environment.

If you think you see a Blue Land Crab, SCDNR asks that you take a picture of it and report the crabs.

