Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Animal Care Center joins ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption, donation campaign

(Geraint Rowland / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.5)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Animal Care Center is taking part in a month-long campaign to find good homes for its four-legged friends.

The shelter has joined the “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption and donation campaign that goes from Aug. 1 through 31.

MORE INFORMATION | Clear the Shelters

The campaign comes as the HCACC remains “at-capacity” status due to a number of animal investigations that has brought over 90 animals into the shelter’s care. The shelter has maintained an “at-capacity” status since the start of 2023.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The officer manager at HCACC, Brittany Martin, hopes this campaign will help find homes for all animals living at the shelter.

“This event has exceeded our expectations every year we have participated. In past years, almost all of our adoptable animals have found homes during the event,” Martin said. “It is important for us at the Horry County Animal Care Center to participate in this event to find all of our shelter animals a nice loving home. That is the happy ending for our shelter staff and the animals.”

And those who find that they can’t adopt, the “Clear the Shelters” campaign will also feature online donations through Greater Good Charities. Donors will have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

CLICK HERE for more on the Horry County Animal Care Center and see a list of animals up for adoption.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after being thrown from car in Highway 701 crash, SCHP says
Tammy Perreault
Parties reach settlement agreement in case of woman impaled by umbrella in Garden City
Trysten Tyler, Kayla Chavis
2 homicide suspects in custody after hours long standoff in Robeson County
Critical injuries reported after crash involving tree Little River
19-year-old woman killed, 2 hurt after vehicle hits tree in Little River
The 2.53 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Monday around 5.6 miles northwest of Summerville,...
2.53 magnitude earthquake reported near Summerville

Latest News

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 501 at Wild Wing...
HCFR: 3 hurt in 5-car crash along Highway 501
Woman charged after investigators say she ‘compelled’ stepchild to start fire inside home
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
Georgetown County officials are alerting of a road closure this week.
Portion of Hawthorn Drive in Georgetown County closed for repairs