Horry County Animal Care Center joins ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption, donation campaign

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Animal Care Center is taking part in a month-long campaign to find good homes for its four-legged friends.

The shelter has joined the “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption and donation campaign that goes from Aug. 1 through 31.

The campaign comes as the HCACC remains “at-capacity” status due to a number of animal investigations that has brought over 90 animals into the shelter’s care. The shelter has maintained an “at-capacity” status since the start of 2023.

The officer manager at HCACC, Brittany Martin, hopes this campaign will help find homes for all animals living at the shelter.

“This event has exceeded our expectations every year we have participated. In past years, almost all of our adoptable animals have found homes during the event,” Martin said. “It is important for us at the Horry County Animal Care Center to participate in this event to find all of our shelter animals a nice loving home. That is the happy ending for our shelter staff and the animals.”

And those who find that they can’t adopt, the “Clear the Shelters” campaign will also feature online donations through Greater Good Charities. Donors will have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

