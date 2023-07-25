Submit a Tip
Highway 501 beach-bound lanes in Conway area blocked, 3 injured after 2-car crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are hurt and beach-bound lanes of traffic on Highway 501 are closed after a 2-car crash near Amber Lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews with HCFR were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday where one vehicle had overturned as a result. HCFR confirmed three people were taken to the hospital, but could not confirm their condition.

The beach-bound lanes of traffic on Highway 501 near Amber Lane in the Conway area are blocked and drivers should find alternate routes to avoid delays and for the safety of those crews on the scene.

Conway Fire Department and Horry County Police Department also assisted on the call.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

